'What a moment': Man's heartfelt proposal is a hit with netizens

A man’s unusual way of expressing his love for his girlfriend has left people emotional and smiling. A video shared on Instagram shows how he roped in the friends and family of the woman to propose to her in an creative way. The image shows a scene from the unusual proposal video. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The clip opens to show a woman sitting and enjoying a drink. One by one, people come to her and hand her several notes. They also go on to say, ‘Excuse me, you dropped this’. As the video progresses, her partner gets down on one knee and hands her a note with the words “Will you marry me” written on it. Text inserts on the video also explain why the man chose this particular way to express his love for his now-wife.

“Heartwarming Proposal! ‘Excuse me, you dropped this’. 25 of her friends and family surprised her with post-it notes. That's how she and her husband sent each other love notes as coworkers. They would say, ‘Excuse me, you dropped this’ and hand each other a post-it note,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at this heartwarming proposal video:

The video was posted about a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2.6 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several likes and comments from people.

How did Instagram users react to this romantic proposal video?

“This is pretty much the only public proposal I’ve seen that I actually like,” posted an Instagram user. “What a moment! It was definitely love at first note. Great job saving all of those notes and thinking ahead. A+ for creativity,” added another. “By far the sweetest proposal ever. No fancy clothes, no expensive restaurant or party. So thoughtful and heartfelt. This marriage will last forever,” joined a third. “We’re not crying. You’re crying,” wrote a fourth.