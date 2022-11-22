Woman shares her experience on trans hatred, asks people to be kind

Many transgender people on the internet share their journey and express their thoughts in order to support those who might be struggling with various situations. Among these stories, Dr Trinetra's tale of dealing with hatred has gone viral on the internet. On November 20 of every year marks the transgender day of remembrance, Dr Trinetra shared her experiences as a doctor and expressed her inner thoughts to mark this day.

In a post that was shared on November 21, she explains that hate isn't something that people are born with. As the doctor works in the pediatrics department, she says that she has played and laughed with several kids, but no one has ever questioned her why her voice sounds like a man's. She further added that society generally brings hatred into the mind of young ones, and one day these kids also might question her.

Dr. Trinetra also explained her personal thoughts and wrote, "Also, something that the queer community needs to ask itself is how quick it is to assume someone "passes" or comfortably assimilates into cis society and to what degree. It might help us all not to make assumptions about how we experience being queer/trans, how we deal with dysphoria/what makes us dysphoric, how comfortable we are in society, and what goes into making each day liveable. I can't explain the degree of anxiety that runs through my mind when I examine a kid - what if my voice and broad shoulders give me away, and that makes parents instantly uncomfortable with my presence? What if someone refuses treatment someday? What use is activism there, really? No slogan will reverse that discomfort."

Take a look at her post here:

Since this post was shared, it has gained nearly 21,000 likes and several comments. Many netizens have shown their support for the doctor.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "I personally love your voice Trinetra and everything else about you that do not necessarily fit into the society's "definition of a woman. " It is so disheartening that mere survival has become something to be relieving for a transperson each day cause of this conditioned reflex of hatred." A second person added, "Tri, I love you for all the hard work and efforts you've put into becoming the beautiful you are today!!!! No filters applied, only love and a hell lot of respect. Wish to meet you someday." "Stand in your true power, my beautiful warrior; you're the epitome of change and acceptance; yes, people may do things that are sick, but it's not your problem; it's theirs. You're still a star and will always be," said a third.