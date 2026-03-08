Woman shaves head to escape marriage pressure, praised online: 'Freedom is more valuable'

A woman’s unusual step to resist pressure from her family to get married has gone viral on social media, sparking a discussion about personal freedom and societal expectations placed on women. The woman clarified that her intention was not to seek sympathy. (GeminiAI/Representational image)

In a video shared on Instagram, user @kajals_move_ revealed that she shaved her head to avoid being forced into marriage. In the clip, she explained that although she loved her hair, the constant pressure from her family left her feeling like she had no other choice.

The woman said the decision was not taken lightly. She shared that cutting her hair was a way to push back against the expectation that she must marry simply because of societal norms.

In the clip, she also questioned why people were staring at her after the change in appearance. “What have I done to deserve people staring at me?” she asked. She further raised the issue of double standards, noting that men rarely face the same scrutiny when they make decisions about their appearance.

She also clarified that her intention was not to seek sympathy. Instead, she said she wanted to encourage women facing similar pressure to stand up for themselves and focus on their own aspirations.

“Kyunki ek baar life haath se nikal gayi toh koi tumhe poochne wala nahi hoga. Isliye aage badho, uske liye jo karna pade, karo (Because once life slips out of your hands, no one will come to ask about you. So move forward and do whatever it takes for it)” she said.