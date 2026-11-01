Woman suffers abdominal pain, doctors discover 4 cm sewing needle inside her abdomen

A 50-year-old woman underwent surgery after doctors discovered a 4 cm sewing needle lodged inside her abdomen, possibly after she unknowingly rolled onto it while sleeping.

A 50-year-old woman underwent surgery after a 4 cm sewing needle was discovered inside her abdomen. (Representational image generated using AI)

The unusual case was detailed by surgeons from Australia's John Hunter Hospital in a report published in the Journal of Surgical Case Reports on October 31, 2026.

Woman initially unable to explain how needle entered abdomen

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According to the report, the woman visited an emergency department after experiencing sudden abdominal pain that had persisted for a day.

Doctors found mild tenderness in her abdomen and an unusually rapid heart rate of 130 beats per minute. However, routine laboratory tests showed no significant abnormalities.

(Also read: Russian man suffers headaches for 4 months, doctors find sprouted seed inside his eye)

A CT scan subsequently revealed an approximately 4 cm metallic object in the left side of her abdomen, with no immediate signs of inflammation or internal damage.

The woman was initially unable to explain how the object had entered her body.

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{{^usCountry}} She remained under observation overnight, but doctors discharged her after the pain subsided, advising her to return if symptoms reappeared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She remained under observation overnight, but doctors discharged her after the pain subsided, advising her to return if symptoms reappeared. {{/usCountry}}

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The following day, however, she returned to hospital complaining of renewed abdominal pain.

Another X-ray revealed that the mysterious metallic object had moved further down her abdomen.

It was then that the woman remembered falling asleep while sewing. She suspected that she might have rolled onto a sewing needle in her sleep, allowing it to penetrate her skin without her realising.

Doctors locate needle during surgery

Concerned that the moving needle could damage her intestines or blood vessels, surgeons decided to remove it through minimally invasive surgery.

During the procedure, doctors discovered a small collection of blood near the tissue supporting her small intestine. However, the needle remained difficult to locate.

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The surgical team eventually used multiple X-ray images and a laparoscopic instrument to pinpoint its position.

They discovered the needle enclosed within fatty tissue known as the greater omentum, near the transverse colon.

Surgeons successfully removed it without damaging her intestines or other abdominal organs.

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The woman was discharged the day after surgery. She later developed a mild infection around her belly button, which resolved with oral antibiotics.

Researchers explained that sharp foreign objects can migrate inside the abdomen, potentially causing intestinal perforation, infection or blood vessel injuries.

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