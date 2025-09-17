Woman threatens to expose Noida real estate company on X, gets 10 lakh back from them

A woman’s post about recovering ₹10 lakh from a real estate company in Noida has sparked a discussion on social media about the region's tale of promise and peril. She claimed that she threatened to expose the company director on X, which did the trick, and she got back her money within a few days. A woman’s tweet about recovering ₹ 10 lakh from a real estate company in Noida has gone viral. (Unsplash)

The New Delhi-based entrepreneur and content creator shared, “I almost lost 10 lakh to a big real estate company in NCR, but X helped me recover it,” adding that she and her father had invested the money in a commercial project in Noida.

However, after the project was shelved, the company made them undergo certain formalities, but eventually stopped answering the calls after “4 months of constant chasing.” Even when the woman’s father visited the real estate office, it didn’t yield any results.

She eventually decided to email the company director and also reached out to senior executives on LinkedIn, but that didn’t help. That is when she decided to try her luck at X.

“That’s when I decided to use Twitter. I DM'd the director of the company who has a decent presence here. Next day, I got a call from his team. They promised the refund in 10 days. On the 10th day, I got the money in my bank. Not just that, they delivered the cheque at my place in 4 days.”

She concluded her post by writing, “Thank you, X, for helping me recover my money."

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “You should tag that director here so other people can stop becoming victims of scams like this if they don't have a following like yours.” The woman replied, “Nai yaar. I asked him to return or else I will take the issue public and he did return. But to all those reading the tweet, please do your investment wisely in NCR.”

Another remarked, “People asking her about tagging the Director of a construction company need to understand that she is bound by some kind of NDA where she can't name and shame the builder anymore. That's how social media works: once you get your money, you can't name and shame.” The OP replied, “I don’t have any NDA signed.”

A third commented, “Wow, what a stressful situation! It's inspiring how you persisted and found a solution. This is a fantastic reminder for everyone to leverage their networks and public platforms. Have you considered sharing this with any consumer advocacy groups? Congrats on the successful recovery!” A fourth wrote, “X is the biggest customer care in the world. From helping recover lost bags, phones, money, and police complaints to settling insurance claims, it does everything.”

The tweet comes in the wake of the Noida authority's decision to make the details of defaulter developers and other property allottees public by listing them on its portal.

“The updated lists will be uploaded on the authority’s website, giving homebuyers and investors easy access to information and helping prevent fraud in buying and selling of properties in the city,” said the authority's chief executive officer, Lokesh M.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)