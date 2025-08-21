Noida founder who 'only works 5–6 hours a day’ claims 200% revenue boost in 2 years

There has been much controversy regarding the hustle culture, with some industry leaders supporting it and others criticising the idea. A Noida founder recently joined the discussion with a LinkedIn post in which he wrote that he works a maximum of six hours, adding that his success didn’t come from “hustling 24/7.” A Noida founder says he doesn’t work more than six hours a day. (LinkedIn/CA Deepak Bhati)

“I don’t work 12–14 hours a day. Most days, I only work 5–6 hours,” CA Deepak Bhati wrote. He continued that in his free time, he reads, thinks, plays with his daughter, or does nothing.

“The rest? I’m reading. Thinking. Spending time with my daughter. Or simply doing nothing. Does that make me less ambitious? I don’t think so.”

He continued, “Because in the last few years-From the very start, I thrived on managing multiple interests simultaneously.” While talking about growing "revenues by 200% in just the last two years.", he added, “None of this came from ‘hustling 24/7.’ It came from focusing on the right things.”

He continued to explain what he thinks defines a person. He added, “So if 6 hours work for you - great. If 16 hours work for you - great.”

“Because the number of hours doesn’t prove your ambition. Your results do,” he added and concluded the post.

What did social media say?

An individual joked, “Boss, this post is inspiring… but HR is still timing my login.” Another added, “Doing nothing is itself a task, and often the most valuable.” A third posted, “At the end of the day, it's all about productivity and achieving your goals. Follow a path that brings fulfilment, and that's all you need.” A fourth wrote, “Yes, output is important.”

Who is Deepak Bhati?

According to his LinkedIn bio, Bhati is a CA who started his career as a Senior Associate Auditor. In 2019, he launched his own company, and in 2022, he co-founded another startup.