‘X and X’: Elon Musk shares pic of son in front of huge X logo

Elon Musk took to X to share a picture of his son X Æ A-XII. The image shows the little one standing in front of a huge logo of X (formally known as Twitter). The tech billionaire shared the image without any caption. X owner Elon Musk shared a cute picture of his son. (REUTERS)

The image shared by Elon Musk shows his son, whom he affectionately calls Lil X, wearing a white t-shirt with knee-length khaki pants. He is also seen holding a tumbler in his hand. Lil X is looking at the camera while sporting a huge smile on his face. He is standing in front of a huge white X logo painted on a black wall.

Take a look at Elon Musk’s post:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 27.7 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The X post has also received several likes and comments. Many reacted to the picture and wrote, “Adorable.”

What did X users say about Elon Musk’s post of his son?

“Attitude toh aise dikha rha jaise 'X' ishke baap ka hai [Showing so much attitude as if X belongs to his father],” joked an X user. “X and X,” posted another. “Cutie,” commented a third. “Cute X,” wrote a fifth. A few also shared heart emoticons to show their reactions.