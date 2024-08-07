X brings up Rohit Sharma's weight as Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024 due to her weight has led to a section of her fans comparing her to Indian cricketer captain Rohit Sharma whose physical fitness has been a topic of discussion every now and then. Vinesh Phogat fans brought up Rohit Sharma's weight amid Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification heartache.

A day after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout, Vinesh Phogat, 29, was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final. The setback left the feisty wrestler medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

Phogat's fans, grappling with the disappointment of her disqualification, brought up cricketer Rohit Sharma's physical fitness in several comments on social media. Several people wondered if there were disparities in weight scrutiny across different sports.

"Luckily, Rohit Sharma is not required to check his weight every day before a cricket match," X user Benedict said.

"Rohit Sharma is playing overweight for the years and Vinesh Phogat disqualified for just having 100 gm overweight," another user said.

Take a look at more such reactions:

"Cricket is okay for Indians. No weight concerns," user Dharmesh said.

When Kapil Dev commented on Rohit Sharma's weight

In February last year, cricket legend Kapil Dev made a critical remark on Sharma's fitness, saying that the skipper needs to work on his weight.

“It is very important (to be fit). More so for a captain. It's a shame if you are not fit. Rohit needs to put some hard work on it,” Kapil told ABP News.

"He is a great batter but when you talk about his fitness, he looks a bit overweight, at least on TV. Yes, it's different when you look at someone on TV and then in real life. But from whatever I see, Rohit is a great player and a great captain, but he needs to get fit. Look at Virat, whenever you see him, you say, ‘that’s some fitness!'.