You're smarter than most if you can solve this tricky maths challenge in under 20 seconds

For many, mathematics in school was a subject to dread, but brain teasers with mathematical twists have a unique appeal. If you’re among those who enjoy cracking these puzzles, a new challenge on X (formerly Twitter) might just be your cup of tea. A maths brain teaser grabbed internet's attention, sparking debates and jokes among users. (X/@RHSTUDYZONE)

The puzzle

Shared by the account @rhstudyzone, this brain teaser has quickly captured attention online. The puzzle reads:

"x + x = 4, y + y = 6, z × z = 9, x + y × z = ?"

What makes it so intriguing is its blend of simplicity and the potential to trip you up if you overlook basic rules of arithmetic.

Check out the brain teaser here:

With over 13.5k views and more than 300 comments, the teaser has sparked a lively debate among users as they attempt to solve it.

Social media buzz

The comments section has been buzzing with varying answers and creative interpretations. One user confidently wrote, “The answer is 22. Just follow the order of operations!” Another added with a touch of humour, “Maths in school never made sense, but this somehow does.”

Not everyone was on the same page, though. Some shared their confusion, with one user admitting, “I think I’ve forgotten how to do this kind of stuff. Can someone explain?” Another user commented, “I got a different answer. Is there a trick here I’m missing?”

Can you solve it?

If you want to test your skills, take a crack at the puzzle yourself. Remember, it’s all about the order of operations (BODMAS or PEMDAS, depending on your familiarity with mathematical rules). The answer might be more straightforward than you expect—or perhaps not!

These brain teasers continue to remind us that maths can be fun when it’s outside the classroom. So, whether you solve it or not, the joy lies in the challenge. What’s your answer?