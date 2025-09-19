‘Zero civic sense’: Visitors caught scratching names on walls at Humayun’s Tomb. Video

A video of people treating the walls of Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi like a canvas has sparked outrage on the internet. The clip, shared on Reddit under the r/IndianCivicFails subreddit, came with the caption, “They’re literally treating Humayun’s Tomb like a blackboard.” The footage shows visitors scratching their names into the historic walls and even climbing on each other’s shoulders to leave doodles. Reddit users slammed visitors who scratched names on Humayun’s Tomb.(Reddit/dev_xoxo_)

The Reddit user who recorded the video wrote, “I visited Humayun’s Tomb recently, and I was shocked to see this happening. People were literally scratching their names on the walls, some even climbed on each other’s shoulders just to do it. This place is almost 500 years old and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and we’re still treating it like a school desk. I recorded this video because I honestly couldn’t believe the lack of respect.”

Take a look here at the post:

A heritage site disrespected

The incident has alarmed viewers not just because of the monument’s age but also because it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built in the 16th century, Humayun’s Tomb is celebrated as one of the finest achievements of Mughal architecture and is widely regarded as a precursor to the Taj Mahal.

Online backlash

The viral post quickly drew a wave of angry and disappointed reactions from users. One remarked, “Stupidity is everywhere to be seen,” while another described the incident as proof that “human stupidity is infinite.” Many criticised the lack of civic responsibility, with one user stating, “Zero civic sense.”

Several voices called for strict penalties, including one who wrote, “I hope this video gets viral and a huge fine gets imposed on these people.” Some questioned why bystanders did not intervene, as a commenter asked, “Why don’t you just stop them instead of recording?” Another user said they would not have stood by quietly, adding, “I would have confronted them if I was there.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)