Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says Tamil Nadu engineers should learn Hindi, reignites language row

BySanya Jain
Feb 26, 2025 04:53 PM IST

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has advised entrepreneurs and engineers in Tamil Nadu to learn Hindi for career advancement.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has advised entrepreneurs and engineers in Tamil Nadu to learn Hindi for career advancement. In an X post that has proven to be deeply divisive on the social media platform, the Indian billionaire said not knowing Hindi is a “serious handicap.”

CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu says Tamil Nadu engineers should learn Hindi(Image via Twitter)
CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu says Tamil Nadu engineers should learn Hindi(Image via Twitter)

His comments sparked backlash from a section of the internet that argued against imposition of Hindi.

Vembu’s polarising post

In an X post shared on February 26, Sridhar Vembu said that many of Zoho’s rural engineers in Tamil Nadu work with clients from Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat. For these engineers, not knowing Hindi is often a hindrance in conducting business

“Rural jobs in Tamil Nadu depend on us serving those customers well. Not knowing Hindi is often a serious handicap for us in Tamil Nadu,” wrote the former CEO of Zoho.

The Tamil Nadu-born billionaire said that learning Hindi would be a smart move for people of the state. “It is smart for us to learn Hindi. I have learned to read Hindi haltingly in the last 5 years and I can now understand about 20% of what is spoken,” he revealed.

“As India is a fast growing economy, engineers and entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu will be smart to learn Hindi,” he added, advising people to ignore the politics of language.

Vembu has been a longtime advocate of decentralisation and improving rural infrastructure. Many of his employees work from rural offices across Tamil Nadu.

Reigniting the language row

However, his remarks on Hindi have reignited the language row and made him the target of backlash.

Among those who criticised him was parliamentarian MM Abdulla, who asked how Vembu had managed to expand his business in Saudi Arabia without knowing Arabic.

“Hindi/Urdu are actually extremely helpful in the Middle East too, apart from Malayalam and Tamil. We also have Arabic speakers in Chennai to work with those Middle East customers who need Arabic support,” Vembu responded.

“English is the global language. Also in the era of AI tools learning multiple languages won't make much benefit since we have lot of language tools for interface. A tech company preaching language politics doesn't sound good,” another X user opined.

Vembu also found support from many who agreed with his point of view.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On