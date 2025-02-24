Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says ‘AI bubble deflating,’ lists 7 tech uses worth the hype

Indian IT firm Zoho Corp's founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu said that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) bubble is deflating and that corporate customers and analysts are not terribly excited about its recent developments. CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu(Image via Twitter)

In a post on X, Sridhar Vembu took the examples of Microsoft reportedly cancelling US data center leases due to oversupply concerns and Satya Nadella cautioning against overly optimistic projections about AI and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) in particular.

However, Vembu also listed seven areas in which AI is actually useful today. They are as follows:

"1. Speech to text, text to speech, image recognition, authentication based on photos/videos/speech/.

2. Image to text (character recognition) and extracting meta data and data from images/PDFs etc.

3. Spam detection, phishing detection and fraud detection.

4. Security threat analysis.

5. Identifying patterns in data in a variety of financial/business/legal/medical/engineering/scientific scenarios. There is a huge category of uses here.

6. Programmer assistance via code generation, particularly UI code generation, and help finding bugs.

7. Marketing content generation, design of brochures, websites, campaigns, emails and so on."

He also added that if the marketing applications are abused, it results in "AI slop" which is a situation where humans know something is AI generated.

Sridhar Vembu also said that he is most excited about AI being used for security threat analysis, the huge use case it has for pattern identification in data related to financial, business, legal, medical, engineering, and scientific scenarios, as well as for assisting programmers with code.

“In that sense autonomous AI agents are like self-driving cars: don't get too taken by the hype but engineers in the trenches are making progress,” he wrote.