Meta reaches out to influencers like MrBeast and Mark Rober to make Facebook cool again: Report

Meta is trying to make Facebook more appealing to creators with new rewards and features as the social media platform has started losing ground to TikTok and YouTube. This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles on October 28, 2021, shows a person using Facebook on a smartphone in front of a computer screen showing the META logo.(Chris Delmas/AFP)

Now cash benefits are the latest way Meta is trying to lure back creators, according to a report by The Information.

The social media giant has gone as far as talking to top influencers such as MrBeast and Mark Rober to get new ideas on how to make Facebook more fun and engaging, according to the report.

Facebook's decline as compared to its competitors is primarily due to the fact that content creators can reach bigger audiences and make more money as well from other platforms.

“We are also exploring adding fun features that are a throwback to how Facebook was originally used in colleges and could create some buzz amongst younger audiences,” the report quoted a spokesperson as saying.

All of these efforts are also to attract Gen Z users as facebook has a comparatively older user demographic than other platforms such as Instagram.

However, the financial benefits which Meta will offer to influencers on its platform remain unclear as of now.

It can potentially come in the form of direct payouts, higher sharing of ad revenues , or other ways by which they will be incentivised enough to make Facebook their go-to platform.

This is all despite Facebook at the moment still having a huge user base.

This comes at a time when Meta has seen significant changes as a company, starting from multiple layoff rounds of employees the company felt were underperformers.