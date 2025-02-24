‘May target American companies’: US demands EU antitrust chief to clarify rules on Big Tech

US House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan demanded EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera to clarify as to how she enforces the European Union's (EU's) rules on Big Tech, stating that these rules appear to target only US-based companies. Teresa Ribera, the European Union's competition commissioner, looks on during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, February 17, 2025.(Kevin Coombs/Reuters)

This comes two days after US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum with a warning that his administration would scrutinise the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act, news agency Reuters reported.

"We write to express our concerns that the DMA may target American companies," the report quoted Jordan as having written in a letter sent to Ribera on Sunday.

It added that the act subjects companies to burdensome regulations while giving European companies an advantage.

The letter criticised the EU's 10% of global annual revenue fines for DMA violations, stating that “these severe fines appear to have two goals: to compel businesses to follow European standards worldwide, and as a European tax on American companies.”

It also took a swipe at the DMA requirements, claiming some of them could benefit China, stating “these, along with other provisions of the DMA, stifle innovation, disincentivize research and development, and hand vast amounts of highly valuable proprietary data to companies and adversarial nations.”

However, the European Commission has denied the allegations of aiming at American companies.

The act provides a list of dos and don'ts for tech giants such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Booking.com, ByteDance, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and so on.

This is all aimed at creating a level playing field and also giving consumers more choices.

The letter urged Ribera to brief the judiciary committee by March 10.