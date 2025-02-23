Only 17 listed companies have grown every year for the last 10 years, First Global's Devina Mehra says

Only 17 listed companies in India have shown continuous growth every year over the past ten years, asset manager Devina Mehra said in an interview with Akash Banerjee on The Deshbhakt YouTube channel. Mehra is the founder and chairperson of First Global, a global quant asset management company.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Mehra co-founded and First Global, a global quant asset management company, with her husband who is investor Shankar Sharma. She is the brokerage's chairperson currently.

Also Read: HP intentionally made each customer wait 15 minutes on support calls. Here's why

Also Read: "Unhe thugga gaya hai": Vineeta Singh calls out Shraddha Kapoor's brand on Shark Tank India for misleading customers

Mehra's analysis supports the major point of focus she emphasises on: Diversification of investments, which she had also written extensively about in her book named ‘Money, Myths and Mantras: The ultimate investment guide.’

In the book, Mehra strongly advocated for global diversification to counter single-market, single-currency risks, suggesting investors to allocate at least 30% of their portfolio to global assets.

However, this is not just about merely investing in an S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100 exchange-traded fund (ETF). Since different markets outperform at various times, a well-diversified portfolio must encompass several geographies and hold different types of asset classes (Not just equities), according to Mehra.

In a later post on social media platform X, Mehra said that the interview with Banerjee which has gotten more than 6 lakh views on YouTube was not even planned and that she “was just meeting him (Banerjee) for lunch and when I reached there he said: lunch first or interview first.”

Also Read: Can Donald Trump really return part of DOGE's savings to taxpaying households? Here's what experts say

She had expanded First Global’s presence internationally in the wake of the East Asian crisis of 1997-98, targeting top markets like the US, Europe, China, and Japan, while ignoring advice to start with smaller emerging markets.