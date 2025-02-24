Alibaba plans to invest $53 billion on AI infrastructure over the next three years

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. pledged to invest more than 380 billion yuan ($53 billion) on AI infrastructure such as data centers over the next three years, a major commitment that underscores the e-commerce pioneer’s ambitions of becoming a leader in artificial intelligence. Alibaba Group sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China. (Reuters)

The internet company co-founded by Jack Ma plans to spend more on its AI and cloud computing network than it has over the past decade. Alibaba envisions becoming a key partner to companies developing and applying AI to the real world as models evolve and need increasing amounts of computing power, the company said on its official blog.

Alibaba is righting a business knocked off-kilter by a government clampdown that began in 2020, refocusing its ambitions on e-commerce and AI. Last week, Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu declared that Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, was now its primary objective, joining a race so far led by the likes of OpenAI and big US firms from Microsoft Corp. to Alphabet Inc.

Major technology firms from Meta Platforms Inc. to Amazon.com Inc. have similarly pledged billions toward the data centers needed to train, develop and host AI services — a vote of confidence in the technology’s future. Yet Wall Street has begun to question whether there will be enough demand to use up all that capacity, particularly after Chinese upstart DeepSeek unveiled a model trained for a fraction of the cost of many of its rivals. Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares erased gains and were down as much as 2.5% on Monday.

Alibaba’s three-year timeline lags behind its US peers: Microsoft for one expects to spend $80 billion this fiscal year on AI data centers, while Meta has earmarked some $65 billion for 2025. That’s in part because Alibaba is a relatively newer entrant to the field, though it’s operated an AWS-like platform globally for years. Chinese firms in general are also limited by US sanctions from buying the most expensive Nvidia Corp. AI chips for their data centers — a factor that curtails computing power but also helps cap costs.

Still, investors applauded Alibaba’s growing determination to compete in artificial intelligence. Wu’s reference to AGI — powerful, hypothetical AI systems that could emulate or match human thinking capabilities — is striking in the context of Alibaba’s traditional online retail business.

On Thursday, Alibaba posted its fastest pace of revenue growth in more than a year, underpinned by its two most important divisions. Joe Tsai and Wu — two of Ma’s most trusted lieutenants — took the helm of the company in 2023 and refocused investment on those two spheres.

Alibaba has gained more than $100 billion of market value in 2025, though it’s still far from its pre-crackdown peak. Ma himself joined a select group of the biggest names in Chinese technology and business at a televised summit convened last week by Chinese President Xi Jinping — signifying Alibaba’s return to favor after years in the cold. The gathering featured entrepreneurs across a broad swath of industry, notably from the sphere of AI.

Since the advent of OpenAI’s chatbot, Alibaba has invested in a clutch of China’s most promising startups, including Moonshot and Zhipu. It prioritized the expansion of the cloud business that underpins AI development, slashing prices to win back the customers that fled during the turbulent years. Alibaba has unveiled a Qwen model that performed well in official benchmark tests and signaled the company’s growing relevance in the field. Apple Inc. is incorporating Alibaba’s AI technology into Chinese iPhones, a vote of confidence in its prowess.