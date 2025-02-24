PM Kisan: 19th instalment to be issued today. See eligibility, eKYC Process, beneficiary list

The upcoming 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme will be issued on Monday to eligible farmer households. PM Kisan: A farmer in a mustard field on the eve of Union Budget 2025 on the outskirts of Amritsar, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.(Shiva Sharma/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhagalpur today, where he will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi.

So far, the scheme has benefited more than 11 crore farmers through 18 installments. A total of 9.58 crore farmers received benefits in the previous installment.

What is the PM Kisan scheme?

Land-holding agriculture-practising families will receive income support of ₹6,000 per year, distributed in three equal installments.

Each of these installments of Rs. 2,000 will be given every 4 months directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Eligible family members include the husband, wife, and minor children.

How to check PM Kisan beneficiary status

To check the beneficiary status, go to the official PM Kisan website, enter the Beneficiary Status page, click on “Beneficiary Status,” enter your Aadhaar number or account number, and click on “Get Data" to view the beneficiary status.

eKYC required

All the PM Kisan registered farmers must complete their eKYC process.

The three modes of eKYC available to farmers in the PM Kisan scheme are the OTP-based e-KYC (accessible through the PM-Kisan Portal and Mobile App), the biometric-based e-KYC (available at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendra (SSKs)), and Face authentication-based e-KYC (available on the PM Kisan Mobile App used by millions of farmers).

Who is not eligible for the PM Kisan scheme?

Institutional landholders include farmer families who fall into the category of former or present holders of constitutional posts, former or present Ministers/State Ministers, former or present Members of Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha/State Legislative Assemblies/State Legislative Councils, former or present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former or present Chairpersons of District Panchayats are not eligible.

Also serving or retired officers and employees of Central/State Government Ministries/Offices/Departments, its field units, Central or State PSEs, Attached offices/Autonomous Institutions under the Government, as well as regular employees of Local Bodies (excluding Multi Tasking Staff/ Class IV/Group D employees) are not eligible.

Meanwhile, superannuated/retired pensioners receiving a monthly pension of ₹10,000 or more are not eligible. These do not include multi-tasking staff / Class IV/Group D employees.

Farmers who have paid income tax in the previous assessment year are also not eligible.

How to surrender PM Kisan benefits by ineligible farmers

PM Kisan benefits can be surrendered by going to the PM Kisan website, scrolling down, and clicking on the ‘voluntary surrender of pm-kisan benefits’ tab.

Now, enter the registration number, and captcha code, and click on 'Get OTP' to receive it on the Aadhaar registered mobile number.

Enter the mobile number to display the total installment received.

Click on the ‘Yes’ button on ‘DO you wish to surrender your PM Kisan Benefit’ and enter the OTP.

Farmers have to keep in mind that after surrendering the PM-Kisan scheme benefits, they will not be able to receive any further PM-Kisan cash benefits and will also not be able to register again for the scheme.