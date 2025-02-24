Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swiggy shares in focus today after 1,000 crore investment into Scootsy announced

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Feb 24, 2025 11:07 AM IST

Swiggy made the investment announcement into subsidiary Scootsy after it conducted a board meeting on Friday.

Swiggy Ltd shares are in focus on Monday after the company announced a 1,000 crore investment plan for the expansion of its subsidiary Scootsy.

Swiggy delivery bags are stored inside a truck Mumbai, India, October 14, 2024.(Reuters)
Swiggy delivery bags are stored inside a truck Mumbai, India, October 14, 2024.(Reuters)

At 10:40 am IST, Swiggy shares were down 1.25% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), trading at 356.20. This was a drop of 4.50 from the previous close.

Also Read: ‘May target American companies’: US demands EU antitrust chief to clarify rules on Big Tech

Meanwhile, the broader market had experienced a crash at the same time. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 772.77 points or 1.03%, reaching 74,538.29, while the NSE Nifty was down by 234.10 points or 1.03%, reaching 22,561.80.

The company made the investment announcement after it conducted a board meeting on Friday.

Scootsy Logistics Private Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of Swiggy and the investment would be done by way of subscription to rights issue, according to its exchange filing.

Also Read: Building on advantages of GaN are UltraProLink’s uniquely versatile chargers

The investment amount would be used for working capital needs as well as other capital expenditures required for the company's business expansion.

Scootsy calls itself a “quick, curated one-stop pan-city delivery platform.” It provides supply chain services and distribution, including that of warehouse management. It also has delivery services for food, groceries, stationery, clothes, and even offers parcel delivery services.

Swiggy got listed on the exchanges in November 2024. Since then, its shares have fallen 33.62% in 2025 so far.

Also Read: Bose’s audio finesse gives Noise Master Buds a trump card like no other

Scootsy meanwhile, was founded in November 2014 and had a turnover of 5,195.7 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2024, according to an Economic Times report which added that the acquisition cost will be 7,640 per share.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On