Building on advantages of GaN are UltraProLink’s uniquely versatile chargers

In the last year and a bit more, we’ve seen a significant transformation in the approach to an otherwise unexciting activity of charging phones, tablets, laptops and everything else that needs charging. The basis for that has been gallium nitride, or GaN as a technology to drive the need for faster and faster charging speeds that neither damage the charger (heating can be an issue with speedy power delivery) or the receiving device’s battery. Yet, as is often the case, not all new-age GaN chargers are equals. The reason for writing this, is the uniqueness of form factors and thereby utility, that Indian tech company UltraProLink has been able to design. The UltraProLink Boost Unity 100 is a definite workhorse. (Official photo)

An uncomplicated explanation of what GaN is, and why it is important, will provide some context. GaN, or Gallium Nitride (that’s gallium and nitrogen), is a semiconductor material that has gained popularity as an alternative to silicon in various applications such as high-speed power delivery such as fast charging adapters. The advantages over silicon include this material requires a smaller and lighter footprint, does less heat generation and therefore an ability to hold efficiency for longer. GaN is also used in 5G network equipment, in autonomous driving systems which are becoming increasingly prevalent in modern vehicles and also satellites. They’ve been around for a while. Remember the Blu-ray disc players from a few years ago? The violet laser diodes used GaN as the preferred semiconductor material.

For travellers and anyone who doesn’t mind a sleek fast charger for their workstation, the UltraProLink Boost Blade 67 is as unique and convenient as they come. The 67 in the name refers to the 67-watt charging speeds, the theoretical maximum. There are two USB-C ports, which effectively tick off the future-proofing, but no USB-A port (something to keep in mind; not necessarily a drawback). If you are plugging in two devices for charging, the division happens as 45-watt and 20-watt — ideal for a smartphone with a smartwatch, wireless earbuds or a power bank plugged in alongside.

UltraProLink has included four universal pin adapters in the box (UK and Singapore, USA and Canada, Europe and Korea as well as Australia and New Zealand spec pin types). In our tests, this returned the “super-fast charging” confirmation on the Galaxy S25 Ultra with an iPhone 16 Pro charging alongside. At no point during variations of usage, did the UltraProLink Boost Blade 67 get uncomfortably warm, though some tepidness is to be accepted. This really slim fast charger fits well into the scheme of things at home, at work and while travelling — though with ₹3,525 price tag, you do pay a slight premium for that miniaturisation.

The UltraProLink Boost Unity 100 is a definite workhorse. This would find a place on the work desk if the need is for a single focused solution to power a laptop, and perhaps even charge a phone, tablet and a bunch of accessories alongside. The good old desktop charging hubs, which seemed to disappear for a while not too long ago. The key here is, to understand the theoretical maximum charging speeds available on each of the ports — there are four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports.

Think of it as one that’d be useful for any laptop that uses up to a 70-watt USB-C adapter such as the 2024 MacBook Pro 16-inch or an HP EliteBook 860 16 inch G9 to note a few examples, still leaving more than enough headroom for the other USB-C ports (each rated at 20-watts) and the two USB-A ports (each rated at 18-watt). Labelling on the hub, is helpful. The docking stand is neat, a contrast to most such hubs that otherwise sit directly on a table — this is good for heat dissipation too. Priced at around ₹4,559 for now, the UltraProLink Boost Unity 100 does seem to offer genuine value for a power user who juggles multiple devices.

Call it a power strip, call it an extension, but it is neither of those things. The UltraProLink Power Cube 65 is also a rather unique take in terms of its design and potential for versatility. The basis is a really thick 2 meter wire with a three-pin power plug at one end and. What resides at the opposite end is what’s interesting. In a chunky cube-esque form factor (the naming scheme hints at that too) are two USB-C ports each rated at a maximum of 65-watts, two USB-A ports topping out at 30-watts and two universal AC sockets rated at 2500-watts for directly plugging in adapters, and other electronic devices. Mind you, it needs more room around it to be usable than you may initially realise, in terms of room for wires and some ventilation.

In our tests, a laptop with a 70-watt plugged into one of the AC sockets, didn’t have any bearing on the USB-C ports, which charged a OnePlus 13 smartphone at close to 65-watts and an iPhone 16 Pro Max at around 24-watts. There is a reassuring heft to the design, and we believe some of that is to also allow for better circulation for the hard-at-work internals, and it has worked. The price tag of around ₹3,049 for a charging solution that is very versatile for work, home use or even travel (don’t forget to carry a universal adapter), can deliver value.