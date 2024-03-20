GaN chargers are relatively new and still expensive, but signify tech progress

Not all wall chargers are equal. Fast chargers (36-watt, 65-watt, and so on) galore, but you now have a choice between standard silicon based chargers or the newer generation technology gallium nitride, or GaN, chargers. There are advantages to the latter, as often is the case with generational evolution of technology, even more so since multi-port capabilities often mean there’s a likelihood of one charger for your rapidly charging smartphone, big battery tablet and even the laptop. Quite convenient for travels, but should you spend that little bit more for a GaN charger? (From left) The Urbn 65-watt charger, Promate’s powerful 100-watt hub and CMF by Nothing’s unique orange colour 65-watt charger. (Official images)

The relevance of the answer resides how much you’d value a fast charger that’s smaller than before, runs significantly cooler and holds charging performance for longer. The change is because of new underlying tech. In different iterations, silicon remained the preferred material for transistors, since the 1980s. Over time, silicon retained its advantage in energy absorption but limitations reached, with heat dispersion and delivery consistency. We now have phones that can peak charging speeds upwards of 100-watt. That’s where GaN as the semiconductor for charging components (diodes, transistors and amplifiers, for example), allowed for more efficiency.

GaN is a compound of gallium and nitrogen, and a testament to its quality is that it is often used for semiconductors used in electronics used by militaries around the world, such as base stations for communication. So what really changes between the architecture of a silicon charger versus a GaN charger? Without getting into the complications of science, the transistor that’s received the key upgrade.

A silicon based transistor replaced by a GaN transistor. The latter produces lesser heat during the charging process because of material advantage, and that means it stays cooler for longer. More relevant, as charging speeds skyrocket. And since it stays cooler, charging speed consistency is maintained. For instance, a multi-port 100-watt and greater capacity chargers have become relevant for phones, tablets and laptops.

The flipside, GaN technology is still relatively new, and you do pay a slight premium for these chargers. Here’s an example – an Amazon Basics 65-watt charger (the silicon one) with one USB-A and two USB-C ports, costs around ₹1,700. A similar spec Amazon Basics 65-watt GaN charger holds a sticker price around ₹2,800.

What really are your options? The answer – aplenty, but not all are equals.

Indian tech company Urbn, which also manufacturers its extensive line-up of accessories within the country, puts forward interesting value propositions with the 33-watt Urbn Nano Bolt (that’s around ₹1,499) and the 65-watt Urbn Pocket Dynamo (priced around ₹2,499). Both GaN chargers have dual ports (one USB-A and one USB-C), which means there’s broad compatibility for cables you may be using. In our tests, the Nano Bolt tops out at 10-watt for the USB-A port, while the USB-C delivers the full 33-watt for almost the entirety of the charge period (we tested with 1% to 100% charging).

The Pocket Dynamo’s USB-A registered 30-watt maximum speed with Android devices, while the USB-C can deliver the full 65-watt. If you’re using both ports at the same time, the charger’s total output (depends on charging device specs, and greater weightage to USB-C) reduces to 57-watt. Both Urbn chargers remain as cool to touch after one hour of dual port use, as prior. Well made, with a reassuring heft, but could have done without the scratch attracting glossy black finish in parts.

The UK based tech start-up Nothing is well known for its smartphones and wireless earbuds, but a few months ago, they diversified offerings under a portfolio called “CMF by Nothing”. One of the products is the Power 65 GaN charger, that’s priced around ₹2,699 if you find the right deals. This is a rare power accessory that’s also available in a nice orange colour, apart from the more conventional black option. It’s triple port, and the configuration is one USB-A port alongside two USB-Cs. Among the 65-watt chargers we tested (some listed here, and some others such as the Amazon Basics one), the design makes it feel more comparatively more compact.

The USB-A ports tops out at a maximum of 36-watt but if the three ports are in use simultaneously, it can go as low as 7.5-watt. Between the two USB-C ports, the one that’s marked “USB-C1” wields more power in case of multi-port use (65-watt in single and 45-watt in dual and triple mode). Another charger that remains incredibly cool even after an hour of dual port use with a MacBook Air 13 and an iPhone charging. Very few chargers come close to the orange colourway, in terms of visual appeal. Relevant, if your desk’s charging ports aren’t hidden away.

Taiwanese tech company Promate’s GaNPort4-100PD charger (costs around ₹6,999), is what you need for a powerful laptop and charging phones as well as a smartwatch simultaneously. This is a four-port charging, of which two USB-C ports deliver 100-watts in isolation, and equally allocate share when both are in use unless one of the connected device’s demands dictate otherwise. We tested this with a MacBook Pro 13 that otherwise uses its own 70-watt power adapter, and the second port charged an iPhone 15 Pro Max at around 25-watts.

There’s a third USB-C port that is rated at 20-watts (should be enough for older iPhones, for example) but their utility may be somewhat limited unless your smartwatch or wireless headphones have a cable that’s USB-C to USB-C. The USB-A output is limited to 18-watts maximum, which should be enough for most accessories and older iPhones. Or if you can leave a backup Android phone on somewhat slower charge. The biggest advantage of the Promate GaNPort4-100PD is that it isn’t actually big. Compare with Apple’s 96-watt adapter, and the sheer compactness of the GaNPort4-100PD is astounding.