A Suitable Boy trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu are engaged in a forbidden romance. Watch

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:16 IST

The first trailer for BBC One’s A Suitable Boy TV adaptation, directed by Mira Nair, has been released. The series is based on the novel by Vikram Seth, and stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Dugal, among others.

A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student, Lata, coming of age in North India in 1951, around the same time that the country is preparing for its first general elections, and learning to carve out its own identity following its independence.

The one-minute trailer features several romantic scenes involving Ishaan and Tabu’s characters. Talking about the ‘daunting experience’, Ishaan said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, “Oh, yeah! I think what I realised is I seek out challenging experiences and I seek out experiences that would give me an opportunity to grow. I couldn’t think of a better experience than having a one-to-one equation and a working relationship with one of my favourite actresses of our cinema. So I think my tendency is to get much more excited than nervous and I couldn’t wait.”

The show marks Tabu’s reunion with Mira after 14 years; they last worked together in the acclaimed 2006 drama The Namesake. In an interview to Mid-Day, the actor had said about reuniting with Mira, “She has the same energy that I had seen during The Namesake. I don’t think she has aged at all. Mira keeps collaborating with people whom she has worked with earlier. To be able to form such bonds in today’s world is a beautiful quality. She is like a rock who will never move. It’s always so wonderful reconnecting with Mira. Her quality of work is reassuring. You can submit yourself to her, knowing that she will create something magical.”

