Aishwarya Sakhuja: It took a while to get back into the groove to see people when I resumed work

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 15:52 IST

Unlike many who’re still sceptical to step out and get back to work, Aishwarya Sakhuja recently resumed the shoot for her TV show. And she says that’s what brought in normalcy back into her life, though the circumstances are indeed unusual.

“The fact is I already had a show running and commitment. It’s not that anybody forced me. I believe I’m a very ethical actor, and I had committed. Right now, when I’ve stepped out, I need to be sane and productive, the past four months have been the correction phase, and I need normalcy in my life. I stepped out as I was under a commitment and given my word. My producer must have suffered already, that won’t have been right,” reasons the 33-year-old.

For the first few days, the experience of going on set, following all guidelines and coming back home was “very overwhelming” for Sakhuja.

“I was very careful about being under self-quarantine (during the lockdown). For me to acclimatise myself to his new situation was a task because I had genuinely stayed at home throughout. The first day I got back from work, I was so alert, everything took a back seat, we were more focused on social distancing. It took us a while to get back into the groove to see people. It’s laborious work when shooting, for them to be a mask and shield,” shares the actor.

The safety guidelines laid down the Maharashtra government to resume shoots might look easy to some people, but Sakhuja maintains that when she read them, she did wonder how would it all be executed.

“The first few days were tough, but that’s the beauty of being human, we adapt and adapt. It did not sound rosy on paper when the guidelines came to us, and were wondering as to how will we be able to pull it off,” she says.

Everyone, however, was confident once everything went on floors, she adds.

“The industry is resilient. We know we’ll have to make do with whatever is being offered to us if we want to resume, and that’s exactly what we did. It’s difficult even now, we’re just getting used to it. It’s a temporary phase and will go away,” she hopes.

