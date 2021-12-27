e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta charges at Arshi Khan, throws water at her and twists her hand

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta charges at Arshi Khan, throws water at her and twists her hand

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli, and Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan are seen fighting in a promo for Sunday’s episode. Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez are also seen celebrating Salman Khan’s birthday.

tv Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 07:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Days after he came back on the show, Vikas Gupta once again got into an ugly fight with Arshi Khan.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Days after he came back on the show, Vikas Gupta once again got into an ugly fight with Arshi Khan.
         

Sunday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will bring new twists to the equations inside the house, and fans will also witness a major fight between Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta.

The promotional video for Sunday’s episode opens with the contestants lined up in the garden area and reading placards they have made. Nikki Tamboli is heard saying, “Haye haye Aly ko karo bye bye (Down with Aly Goni, bid him goodbye).” Aly, on the other hand, says, “Ab hoga sachai ka bolbala lagao Nikki ke muh pe tala. Ab tumhara jeena haraam, ab dekho tum (Now truth shall win, shut your mouth Nikki. Now you wait and watch, I will make your life hell).”

Jasmin Bhasin holds a placard saying, “Ghar walo me macha halla, vikas hai nalla...apne pad se istefa de do (It is a popular belief among the housemates that Vikas is useless.He breaks the rules, is found sleeping in the day. Why don’t you quit the post of the captain if you cannot keep the dignity of the post)?”

Hindustantimes

The scene then switches to celebratory mood. Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez are seen standing with Salman on the stage. The two actors will be seen celebrating Salman’s birthday on Sunday’s episode.

 

Next, we see Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13, appearing as a guest and conducting a task for the housemates. The contestants were perhaps supposed to label the person who is the least entertaining on the show. Nikki chose Arshi but Shehnaaz called her “interesting,” On the other hand, Arshi said Vikas lacked entertainment quotient.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 82: Rahul Vaidya questions Salman Khan for calling him a quitter, Aly objects

Later, after the lights had been switched off, Arshi went up to the captain’s room and woke Vikas up. He charged towards her the moment he got up and yelled, “Itna tadpa rahi hai, tujhe itni gandgi lagegi andar se (You are torturing me so much).” Vikas also twisted her hands and threw water on her during the tussle.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave
‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
2nd Test Live: Play resumes after Lunch with Rahane-Vihari on the crease
2nd Test Live: Play resumes after Lunch with Rahane-Vihari on the crease
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
World celebrates 1st International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 
World celebrates 1st International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 
India, UAE relations soar high in 2020
India, UAE relations soar high in 2020
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In