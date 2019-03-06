Bobby Darling claims she identifies as a woman, says marriage is valid

Actor Pakhi Sharma alias Bobby Darling, who has filed for divorce from her husband Ramneek Sharma, on Tuesday responded to claims made by Ramneek and insisted that her marriage to him is valid.

Ramneek’s advocates GJ Ramchandani and Hitesh Ramchandani had argued that the marriage is null and void and that Sharma is not a woman. In her rejoinder filed in the Bandra family court, Sharma said her marriage is valid as she married Ramneek after a sex reassignment surgery (SRS) in November 2015 and she has always identified as a woman.

As per the documents submitted before the court, Sharma and her husband married in February 2016.

In her response, Sharma claimed that her husband has stated a “new and totally false story”. “The marriage between the parties has been duly registered by Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the relevant certificates which is already attached to the petition and there is a presumption of law in favour of validity of a marriage duly registered,” read the reply filed by Sharma’s lawyer Bhavana Jadhav.

Sharma also claimed that she had been cheated. “He has deceived, cheated and misrepresented to petitioner that she is his wife and has under undue influence, coercion, fraud made her part with her properties which she would not have done if she was not so deceived,” Sharma claimed in her reply.

Ramneek did not appear before the court on Tuesday and his advocates sought an adjournment citing his back-ache. “He is hospitalised in Rajasthan,” the lawyers told the court while producing a medical certificate. Jadhav said she will challenge the medical certificate after checking its authenticity.

Ramneek’s advocates have also sought a temporary injunction so that no third-party interest is created on two flats that are in dispute between him and Sharma, one in Oshiwara flat and another in Bhopal.

Sharma claims that she gifted Ramneek the Oshiwara flat out of love while the Bhopal flat is in joint ownership.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 15:46 IST