Game of Thrones gets 32 Emmy nominations for its worst season ever, fans say ‘I’m gonna die if this sh*t wins’

HBO’s recently concluded fantasy drama Game of Thrones won a record-breaking 32 nominations at the 2019 Emmy Awards, announced on Tuesday. While as many as 10 actors from the show won nominations various acting categories, the show’s writers and creators--David Benioff and DB Weiss--were nominated as well.

Several fans of the show took to Twitter to congratulate their favourite stars and also express disappointment at the nods given to D&D, for what most said was the worst season in the show’s history. The latest and final season drew heavy criticism from all around the world for its rushed story and unfair treatment of beloved characters.

However, some were over the moon on seeing stars like Gwendoline Christie and Maisie Williams finally get their due. Gwendoline, Maisie, Sophie Turner and Lena Headey have all been nominated in the Supporting Actress Drama category. Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage were nominated in Supporting Actor Drama category while Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke got the nods for Best Actor Drama and Best Actress Drama category, respectively.

gwendoline christie deserves this emmy nomination so much, she was definitely one of the outstanding actors in game of thrones season 8 and i am incredibly happy for her pic.twitter.com/dQsxjAjyvB — ben (@starkrings) July 16, 2019

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie & Alfie Allen were the best part of #GameofThrones Season 8...and that's the tea! They deserved the #Emmy nomination. 💕 pic.twitter.com/F4LnvCGgEO — Karishma Shetty (@ParadoxLady24) July 16, 2019

the face of game of thrones, lead actress nominee emilia clarke.. that's history☝️ pic.twitter.com/07YuulRo8R — ً (@targarcyn) July 16, 2019

Alfie Allen has LONG been the BEST male actor on game of thrones and it’s about damn time! pic.twitter.com/w6nZE9PkLw — annie 🕊 (@beaarthur85) July 16, 2019

Anyone treating Lena Headey's Emmy nomination as retroactive clearly didn't watch this scene. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XeoQYqM7LY — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 16, 2019

Fans dug up videos of Emilia and Gwendoline from the latest season, to prove how much they deserved their noms. “Gwendoline christie being nominated for an emmy for the role she wanted so badly, got and worked so hard to live up to is so beautiful. brienne means the world to her and this is exactly what she deserves. MY knight of the seven kingdoms. I’m so incredibly proud,” wrote one Twitter user. “Emilia Clarke better win that Emmy she spoke three languages in one scene and did this in one take period,” wrote another. Alfie and Lena also got a lot of love from Twitter.

However, the same cannot be said for the show entirely. Some were mighty miffed as to how one of the ‘biggest disappointments’ on television this year could be nominated in the Best Drama category. “I’m looking at emmy noms rn and i had to double check this shit to see if i was reading it wrong but david and dan actually caught an emmy nom for the worst game of thrones episode in the whole series literally how,” wrote one. “If they give killing eve’s emmy to game of thrones for the most horrible last season of tv that’s aired in years out of pity just because the show is over,” said another angry Twitter user.

game of thrones getting an outstanding writing nomination pic.twitter.com/KEKQrwyn5l — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) July 16, 2019

hbo’s budget after they used all their money to buy nominations for game of thrones pic.twitter.com/wmcQ0ZJoWQ — nicole (@chastaen) July 16, 2019

if they give killing eve’s emmy to game of thrones for the most horrible last season of tv that’s aired in years out of pity just because the show is over pic.twitter.com/xGp6J6yTba — lucy™ (@iconicaesthetic) July 16, 2019

If this shit wins im gonna die — Abliz (@arun_arjunan) July 17, 2019

im looking at emmy noms rn and i had to double check this shit to see if i was reading it wrong but david and dan actually caught an emmy nom for the worst game of thrones episode in the whole series literally how — Patrick (@patrikb001) July 17, 2019

When you see Alfie and Gwendoline finally have Emmy noms but then you see D&D also have them #GoT #GameofThrones https://t.co/IM4TGBu8TD pic.twitter.com/BItl4YnWRZ — Free Folk Bot (@freefolkbot) July 17, 2019

