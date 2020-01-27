e-paper
Modern Family actor Marsha Kramer dies at 74

Modern Family actor Marsha Kramer has died. She was seen on the show as Margaret.

tv Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:25 IST

Asian News International, Los Angeles
Marsha Kramer played a recurring role on Modern Family.
Modern Family actor Marsha Kramer has died at 74. Jeff Greenberg, the casting director of the sitcom took to his social media and shared the news of her demise and paid his condolences towards the veteran actor.

Jeff Greenberg wrote on Twitter, “So sad to hear that my long-time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74.” The cause of Marsha’s death is still unknown, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Jeff continued in his post, “She was so delightful in the 14 eps she shot as Margaret in Modern Family over the last 7years, but I’ll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan’s Peter Pan.”

 

The theatre and television actor was recently seen on the episode that aired Wednesday; in that one, her character comes out of retirement to work very briefly for Jay’s granddaughter Alex (Ariel Winter).

The late Chicago native also appeared in quite some films like Jumper (2008), Red Riding Hood (2011) and The Great Gatsby (2013).

Also read: Grammys 2020 red carpet pics: Priyanka Chopra’s plunging neckline is too hot to handle, Nick Jonas is her perfect date. See best looks

Her theatre credits included The Night of the Iguana, All My Sons and performed on Broadway as Wendy in the 1979 Peter Pan musical opposite Sandy Duncan as the title character.

