Modern Family star Sarah Hyland opens up about sexual assault, read her post here

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has opened up about being sexual assault in high school. The 27-year-old actor shared her horrifying ordeal in a Twitter post, using the hashtag #whyididntreport.

"He was a friend. It was New Year's Eve my senior year of high school. Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in," she wrote.

"I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me. I didn't want to be called dramatic. After all I didn't say no. Shock can do that to a person," she added.

In the past few days, a number of celebrities like Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd and Cara Delevingne, have used the 'Why I Didn’t Report' hashtag to explain why they did not report being sexually assaulted. Actor Busy Philipps posted a picture of herself as a teenager during the hearing with the message: "This is me at 14. The age I was raped. (...) Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us." It was her first comment on the incident. She added: "I can't imagine what Dr Ford is feeling right now."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 16:09 IST