Tanushree Dutta says she’s appalled at Farah Khan, cynical about Priyanka Chopra’s intentions

Tanushree Dutta in a new statement has said that she is ‘appalled’ at Farah Khan for posting a picture with actor Nana Patekar, whom Tanushree has accused of sexual harassment. Farah’s post came hours after Tanushree made her allegations.

“Tanushree is upset about two things. Farah’s Instagram post has appalled her. Being a woman herself, Farah has made her stand very clear by going ahead with Nana for the Housefull shoot,” the statement read, according to India Today.

Farah’s followers were quick to criticise the filmmaker. “I don’t find the caption funny at all. In fact I find it absolutely demeaning and trivialising the issue of mistreatment of women. And ironically it’s posted by a woman. Figures,” read a comment. “This is how you support women Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar because Nana Patekar harassed her and now you are taking a selfie with nana and posting on social media you lost all the respect I really feel bad you are No Woman No Woman,” wrote another.

Nana has denied any wrongdoing on his part, and even laughed off the allegations in a TV interview. Tanushree has alleged that the Padma Shri and National Award-winning actor has a history of abusing women and for misbehaving with her on the sets of 2008’s Horn OK Please. She also accused choreographer Ganesh Acharya of being complicit in the cover-up.

In a separate instance, Tanushree accused director Vivek Agnihotri of commanding her to remove her clothes and dance for a shot she wasn’t even supposed to be in. She thanked her co-stars Suniel Shetty and Irrfan Khan for standing up for her at the time.

Several Bollywood actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and other have expressed their support for Tanushree on Twitter.

Tanushree has also reacted strongly to Priyanka’s supportive tweet in which she had said that it is vital to believe survivors’ stories. Tanushree, expressing cynicism over the intention of the tweet, told Zoom, “Well, it’s amazing. She ( Priyanka) has finally decided to join the bandwagon. It’s probably a smart thing to do at this point of time. But I just want people to know that I am not going to be reduced to a survivor. I have a name, I have a story and I have this truth that I am trying to get out because it’s not for me but for people who will come forward in the generations to come.”

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 14:28 IST