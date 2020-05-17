Rannvijay Singha’s lockdown woes: Reminds me of the curfew in J&K, we couldn’t even light a candle

tv

Updated: May 17, 2020 16:06 IST

Actor Rannvijay Singha believes that his ‘army upbringing’ has made tackling the lockdown relatively easier for him. Holed up inside his Mumbai house with his wife Priyanka, and three-year-old daughter Kainaat, he says, “You can’t take away that most army kids are the most adaptable. I changed nine schools, and every time there would be a new class and playground and new people. I remember the time we were in Samba in Jammu and Kashmir then, where there would be a curfew after 5:30 or 6, and you couldn’t switch on the light.”

Singha adds that this lockdown reminds him of that curfew in J&K, “but the longevity of the current situation is something no one has been through in the last 100 years probably”.

The actor stresses on how we still have all the comforts needed these days, compared to how his last lockdown-like situation as a young boy.

“Back then, we couldn’t even light a candle, my dad was actually in an operation area. It would just be me, mom and my brother, we were young and didn’t know what’s happening. It was a time of high uncertainty, with no connection. I actually feel blessed and grateful that I can talk to you, watch movies, do video calls to my [parents, my Australian maasi to my parents, my college and school friends… there are positive ways to look at the situation,” adds the 37-year-old.

Singha, 37, reveals that his task-based reality show Roadies is among his affected projects in this lockdown. He realised early that he needed to be with his family and return home from the shoot soon.

“I was on the show’s journey, when we had to cut in the middle,” he tells us, adding, “It was important for everybody to reach their homes, we had so many people in the crew. It was important that we get back before things shut down and not panic, to take care of our families. We did this on March 16, and then the Janata Curfew happened on March 22. I haven’t moved out of my house since March 17.”

Talking more about being in a privileged position, the actor feels there’s no reason any one of us should ‘complain’ about the crisis.

“We are trying to go through this, and blessed that we as a family are together. It’s a strange time, tough for those people who don’t even have a home, so we have nothing to complain about. I keep thinking about people who work and earn on a daily basis, it’s not easy. For us to be complaining and saying ‘mushkil hai’ is not even fair. We should always count our blessings,” he ends.