Home / TV / Rannvijay Singha’s lockdown woes: Reminds me of the curfew in J&K, we couldn’t even light a candle

Rannvijay Singha’s lockdown woes: Reminds me of the curfew in J&K, we couldn’t even light a candle

Actor Rannvijay Singha says that for those, who’re at home with their family amid this lockdown, to be complaining and saying ‘mushkil hai’ is not even fair.

tv Updated: May 17, 2020 16:06 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Rannvijay Singha compares this lockdown to his last lockdown-like situation as a young boy.
Actor Rannvijay Singha compares this lockdown to his last lockdown-like situation as a young boy.
         

Actor Rannvijay Singha believes that his ‘army upbringing’ has made tackling the lockdown relatively easier for him. Holed up inside his Mumbai house with his wife Priyanka, and three-year-old daughter Kainaat, he says, “You can’t take away that most army kids are the most adaptable. I changed nine schools, and every time there would be a new class and playground and new people. I remember the time we were in Samba in Jammu and Kashmir then, where there would be a curfew after 5:30 or 6, and you couldn’t switch on the light.”

Singha adds that this lockdown reminds him of that curfew in J&K, “but the longevity of the current situation is something no one has been through in the last 100 years probably”.

 

The actor stresses on how we still have all the comforts needed these days, compared to how his last lockdown-like situation as a young boy.

“Back then, we couldn’t even light a candle, my dad was actually in an operation area. It would just be me, mom and my brother, we were young and didn’t know what’s happening. It was a time of high uncertainty, with no connection. I actually feel blessed and grateful that I can talk to you, watch movies, do video calls to my [parents, my Australian maasi to my parents, my college and school friends… there are positive ways to look at the situation,” adds the 37-year-old.

Singha, 37, reveals that his task-based reality show Roadies is among his affected projects in this lockdown. He realised early that he needed to be with his family and return home from the shoot soon.

 

“I was on the show’s journey, when we had to cut in the middle,” he tells us, adding, “It was important for everybody to reach their homes, we had so many people in the crew. It was important that we get back before things shut down and not panic, to take care of our families. We did this on March 16, and then the Janata Curfew happened on March 22. I haven’t moved out of my house since March 17.”

Talking more about being in a privileged position, the actor feels there’s no reason any one of us should ‘complain’ about the crisis.

“We are trying to go through this, and blessed that we as a family are together. It’s a strange time, tough for those people who don’t even have a home, so we have nothing to complain about. I keep thinking about people who work and earn on a daily basis, it’s not easy. For us to be complaining and saying ‘mushkil hai’ is not even fair. We should always count our blessings,” he ends.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
