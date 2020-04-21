Rithvik Dhanjani posts cryptic note post break-up with Asha Negi: ‘Nothing should go back to normal, normal wasn’t working’

tv

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 08:31 IST

Rithvik Dhanjani has shared a cryptic posts on social media amid reports of break-up with girlfriend Asha Negi. The television actor took to his Instagram stories to share two love notes about ‘unconditional love’ and why not to “go back to normal.”

He wrote on his Instagram stories on Monday, “To know love is to know how to give. Unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love.”

He shared another quote that read, “Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better.”

Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla had quoted a source as saying, “The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven’t been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends.”

Rithvik posted his feelings on Instagram.

Rithvik and Asha were in a relationship for around six years after working together on the hit TV show, Pavitra Rishta. The two participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 6, and even won the trophy.

Rithvik has appeared in many popular TV shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Kumkum Bhagya. Asha has appeared in shows like Jamai Raja, Kumkum Bhagya. She was last seen in 2019 web show Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi and will now be making her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s film Ludo.

Recently, Rithvik was in Spain with friends: actors Karan Wahi, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma at the time of coronavirus outbreak and managed to make a timely return ahead of the lockdown. Asha had not accompanied them on their international trip.

Follow @htshowbiz for more