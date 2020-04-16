Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi call it quits after six years of being together: report

tv

Things are not too smooth with TV actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani and the duo is reportedly taking a break from their relationship. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven’t been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends.”

Rithvik and Asha have dated for six years and were first seen together in the popular serial Pavitra Rishta. There were even rumours of their wedding last year. However, both refuted the rumours. In 2013, a few months after they officially announced their relationship, Rithvik and Asha participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 6, and won the trophy. Rithvik has appeared in many popular TV shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Kumkum Bhagya.

Ahead of the Covid-19 outbreak, Rithvik made a timely exit from Spain, where he was with friends to attend a football match. Karan Wahi, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma accompanied him but Asha was not there. “We were in Madrid for the La Liga football match watching the Madrid Vs Barcelona live in the first week of March and returned on March 5. While I was there, I was checking for the Covid-19 status in Spain and the number of confirmed cases that time was merely one or two in Madrid. But the day we were flying out was when we saw about 11 confirmed cases. In just four days, the cases had almost increased from 2 to 11 and that was alarming,” Rithvik told Hindustan Times in an interview recently.

