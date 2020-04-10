How Rithvik Dhanjani’s Spanish sojourn ended in the nick of time amid Covid-19 pandemic

tv

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 21:58 IST

Just when the Covid-19 crisis started spreading like a wildfire across the world, Rithvik Dhanjani had a lucky escape from Spain. The actor was in Madrid with friends, actors Karan Wahi, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma to watch a football match.

“We were in Madrid for the La Liga football match watching the Madrid Vs Barcelona live in the first week of March and returned on March 5. While I was there, I was checking for the Covid-19 status in Spain and the number of confirmed cases that time was merely one or two in Madrid. But the day we were flying out was when we saw about 11 confirmed cases. In just four days, the cases had almost increased from 2 to 11 and that was alarming,” says Dhanjani.

While returning to India, he could sense the change in the protocol for people to enter the country. “They checked our temperature and made us fill forms on whether we had any symptoms. Thankfully, we didn’t. The situation seemed under control as it wasn’t declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation till then. Never in my wildest dream did I think it would become so big,” Dhanjani says.

Looking at the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India, the 31-year-old strongly feels for the migrant workers, and is trying to do his bit by supporting various causes.

“Social distancing or rather physical distancing is actually a luxury most of us have, but not everyone in this nation are blessed with it, especially the migrants who are there on the roads waiting to find a way to get back to their homes. Many of them don’t even have homes. My heart aches to see them in this situation,” he says.

And he’s done his bit by extending support to an effort by FWICE for the daily wage workers working in the industry.

