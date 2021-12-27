e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Rumoured Bigg Boss couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill jet off to Goa ahead of New Year, to shoot Valentine’s-themed music video

Rumoured Bigg Boss couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill jet off to Goa ahead of New Year, to shoot Valentine’s-themed music video

Rumoured Bigg Boss couple, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, were spotted heading to Goa, reportedly to shoot a Valentine’s-themed music video.

tv Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill at the Mumbai airport.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill at the Mumbai airport.
         

Rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who participated together in Bigg Boss 13, were spotted jetting off to Goa, reportedly to shoot another music video. They’ve appeared opposite each other in several music videos previously, the most recent being Shona Shona, by Tony Kakkar.

Pictures and videos taken at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai show Sidharth, wearing a burgundy tracksuit, and Shehnaaz, wearing a black dress with a jacket, exiting a red car and walking towards the terminal.

 

Shehnaaz, who recently appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 14, had said in an interview that the only reason she was watching it was because of Sidharth. “Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him,” she had said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama. “He was my everything in Bigg Boss,” she added.

The two have appeared in several music videos together, in the months following the end of their Bigg Boss journey. It is said that the two are headed to Goa, where they will shoot a Valentine’s-themed video.

Sidharth, who appeared as a ‘senior’ in Bigg Boss 14, made headlines for uttering ‘I have a girlfriend at home’ on the show, which many of his fans took as a reference to Shehnaaz.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla breaks silence on viral video of public altercation, says it left ‘bitter feeling in heart’

He was recently involved in a controversy, after several videos of him, apparently engaged in a drunken brawl, were shared online. He later clarified that he had been misrepresented in the videos. He told The Times of India, “Whatever happened is all out there; I think there have been a couple of video clips of the incident that people have seen. I just have one thing to say that with the online space being so vast, some of these platforms are really starved for news. Somebody said that I was drunk and that was the headline put out without any verification.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry
‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry
Oxford Covid vaccine may be the first to get nod for emergency use in India
Oxford Covid vaccine may be the first to get nod for emergency use in India
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
‘CBI probing Sushant case for 5 months, should share findings’: Deshmukh
‘CBI probing Sushant case for 5 months, should share findings’: Deshmukh
Coal India prepares Rs 1L cr plan to diversify into aluminium, solar sectors
Coal India prepares Rs 1L cr plan to diversify into aluminium, solar sectors
Express train overshoots red signal by 500 metres, crew suspended
Express train overshoots red signal by 500 metres, crew suspended
Rahane matches Kohli’s rare feat, slams superb century as Ind take control
Rahane matches Kohli’s rare feat, slams superb century as Ind take control
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In