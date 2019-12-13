Tara Sharma Show: Salman Khan warns fans ‘stay out of trouble’, Soni Razdan says parents need to watch for signs for depression

tv

Bollywood actor Tara Sharma is all set to return with the season five of her chat show, The Tara Sharma Show and Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Lara Dutta will be seen as her guests, among several others. The first trailer for the show was unveiled Friday morning and it shows all the guests, with a few snippets of their discussion.

In the video, Salman says, “Everyone works really hard. The important thing is to work hard in the right direction. And stay out of trouble.” He reiterates, “Stay out of trouble,” perhaps suggesting how he speaks from experience.

Alia says, “To create that atmosphere where everybody can say what they want is very important.” Alia will be joined by sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan on the show. The Bhatts will promote and talk about Shaheen’s first book - I’ve Never Been (un)Happier’ where she talks about her journey of coming to terms with depression and accepting it. Shaheen also talks about how depression starts off as a a “very chemical thing but becomes so much more”. Soni chips in with her suggestion for parents, “We need to tell parents to look for signs (of depression). You have to know what they are, and look for signs.”

Kalki says, “It takes a lot of time to understand and value that being different is good.”

Sonali was heard saying, “I definitely have my struggles with not being positive all the time.” She explained the catchphrase she used often during the time she was being treated in New York, “I was sitting at a window and I remember the Sun was rising. I clicked a picture, sent it to my friend and said ‘New day, new beginnings. I am going to switch on my sunshine.”

Footballer Sunil Chhetri says, “I see my country trying to do well in all sports. We are 1.3 billion people, we have 99 problems but having people to play different sports is not one of them.”

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who will also be seen on the show, says, “If a young boy or a girl has self-belief, they think that they can do it, that is the only opinion that matters.”

