DU advances winter break from November 13-19 amid rising air pollution,exams postponed

PTI |
Nov 10, 2023 06:42 PM IST

The Delhi University has declared an early winter break from November 13-19 in view of the rising air pollution in the national capital, according to an official notification.

The winter break, which is usually given in December, has been revised keeping in mind the GRAP-IV measures being implemented amid the prevailing air pollution in Delhi.

All colleges and institutes of the university have been asked to declare the winter break.

"In order to tide over the prevailing environmental pollution caused by severe air quality and implementation of GRAP-IV measures in Delhi, it has been decided to declare November 13 to 19 as winter break for the university and its colleges," the notification issued on Thursday read.

The university has also revised the examination date for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses which will begin from December 20 and January 8,

respectively, it said.

The examination schedule for these courses will be released soon, an official said. However, there are no changes in examination dates for SOL students.

Earlier, the UG exams were scheduled for December 13 while PG exams were slated to be held from January 1.

The exams have been pushed forward by seven days, the official said.

Friday, November 10, 2023
