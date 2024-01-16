close_game
IBPS SO Preliminary result 2024 out, know how to download

IBPS SO Preliminary result 2024 out, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2024 05:34 PM IST

IBPS SO Preliminary result declared, check through the official website.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO Preliminary result today, January 16. Candidates can check the IBPS SO Prelims result through the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates will be able to check their results using their login credentials. Candidates will be able to download the results by January 24.

IBPS SO Preliminary result 2024 declared, check now
IBPS SO Preliminary result 2024 declared, check now

IBPS SO Prelims result 2024 direct link

IBPS SO Prelims result 2024: Steps to check the result

To check the IBPS SO Prelims results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the IBPS SO Prelims result link

Key in your login details

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination consisted of 125-mark Objective Tests. The duration of the examination was two hours.

