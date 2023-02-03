Home / World News / 1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library in US

1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library in US

Published on Feb 03, 2023 03:33 AM IST

Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said.

Memphis police officers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were talking outside.(AP)
Memphis police officers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were talking outside.(AP)
A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person, who police did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead at the library. The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said on Thursday afternoon.

Other details about the shooting and the initial call were not immediately released.

The small library, on a busy street surrounded by high-rise office buildings, restaurants and stores, was blocked by yellow crime scene tape, with two fire engines and an ambulance parked nearby. Memphis police officers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were talking outside.

It was not immediately clear if the shots were fired inside the library. Officers were seen going in and out of the building.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Shelby County prosecutor has asked it to investigate. The bureau often investigates officer-involved shootings around the state. The agency planned an update on the case later on Thursday.

Police use of force is being scrutinized nationally after five Memphis police officers were charged with murder in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

united states us shooting
