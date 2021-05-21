Home / World News / 1 killed, 8 injured in earthquakes in China's Yunnan province
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Three people were injured by falling tiles, and four were buried in a road collapse, among whom three have been rescued, Xinhua reported.(Representative image)

At least one person was killed and eight other sustained injuries following a series of earthquakes that jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday, local authorities said.

One person was killed by falling rocks, said Zhang Shiwei, Party chief of Yangbi.

Three people were injured by falling tiles, and four were buried in a road collapse, among whom three have been rescued, Xinhua reported.

Four earthquakes over 5.0-magnitude hit Yangbi from 9 pm to 11 pm (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Rescue forces have been dispatched to the quake zone, and rescue operations are underway.

