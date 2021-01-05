e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 10 people to stand trial in deadly Brussels attacks case

10 people to stand trial in deadly Brussels attacks case

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, the Brussels Chamber of the Council also decided on Tuesday that charges against three others suspects should be dismissed. Earlier this year, prosecutors requested that eight of the 13 main suspects should be referred to the criminal court of assizes — the court that tries the most serious crimes — for charges of assassinations and attempted assassinations in a terrorism context, and for belonging to a terror group.

world Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:05 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Brussels
Policemen stand on the scene after Belgian soldiers shot a man who attacked them with a knife, in Brussels, Belgium August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Policemen stand on the scene after Belgian soldiers shot a man who attacked them with a knife, in Brussels, Belgium August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

Ten people including the lone known surviving suspect in the 2015 deadly Paris attacks have been ordered to stand trial in connection with the suicide bombings which killed 32 people and injured hundreds in the Brussels subway and airport nearly five years ago.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, the Brussels Chamber of the Council also decided on Tuesday that charges against three others suspects should be dismissed.

Earlier this year, prosecutors requested that eight of the 13 main suspects should be referred to the criminal court of assizes — the court that tries the most serious crimes — for charges of assassinations and attempted assassinations in a terrorism context, and for belonging to a terror group.

But the Council Chamber decided to refer to the court all 10 people who were ultimately charged, meaning that only one trial related to the case should take place.

Among those to stand trial is Salah Abdeslam, who is also suspected of playing a major role in the Paris attacks, and Mohamed Abrini, the Brussels native who walked away from Brussels’ Zaventem airport after his explosives failed to detonate.

Abdeslam was captured in Brussels on March 18, 2016, and his arrest may have prompted other members of the Islamic State group cell to rush attack plans already in motion. Four days later, suicide bombers detonated their explosives in the Brussels airport and metro during the morning rush hour. In Paris, the network of French and Belgian fighters killed 130 people in attacks at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and in bars and restaurants.

Around 900 people are among those who suffered physical or mental trauma in the Brussels attacks, which were claimed by IS.

The case will now be transferred to the Court of Appeal, which will decide when the case will be heard by the Chamber for Indictments. A date has yet to be set for the trial, which is expected to start in the autumn.

tags
top news
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In