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    15 killed in strike on factory in Iran's Isfahan, Tehran blames Israel

    The Iranian side blamed the attack on the "American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy," adding that it was caused by a missile.

    Published on: Mar 15, 2026 1:49 AM IST
    Edited by Majid Alam
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    At least 15 people were killed in a missile strike in the Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday, Iranian local media reports said.

    Mourners carry coffins during a funeral for people killed during the ongoing US–Israeli military campaign in Isfahan, Iran. (AP)
    Mourners carry coffins during a funeral for people killed during the ongoing US–Israeli military campaign in Isfahan, Iran. (AP)

    The missile hit a factory in the central Iranian city while workers were working, Reuters cited Iran's Fars news agency as saying. The report said that the factory hit by the missile produced heaters and refrigerators.

    There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side on the strike.

    However, the Iranian side blamed the attack on the "American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy," adding that it was caused by a missile.

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    News/World News/15 Killed In Strike On Factory In Iran's Isfahan, Tehran Blames Israel
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