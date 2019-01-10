 19 injured in France high-rise blaze,part of building collapses
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

19 injured in France high-rise blaze,part of building collapses

Part of the building collapsed and guests from a neighbouring hotel were also evacuated, said fire lieutenant-colonel Sylvain Gergaud.

world Updated: Jan 10, 2019 12:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Toulouse (France)
France,blaze,building
The blaze had been brought under control by daybreak. (Representational Image)(AFP)

Nineteen people were injured, two seriously, when a fire swept through a four-storey apartment building in the southwestern French city of Toulouse, the fire service told AFP on Thursday.

Part of the building collapsed and guests from a neighbouring hotel were also evacuated, said fire lieutenant-colonel Sylvain Gergaud.

The blaze had been brought under control by daybreak.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 12:19 IST

tags

more from world