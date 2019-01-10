19 injured in France high-rise blaze,part of building collapses

Nineteen people were injured, two seriously, when a fire swept through a four-storey apartment building in the southwestern French city of Toulouse, the fire service told AFP on Thursday.

Part of the building collapsed and guests from a neighbouring hotel were also evacuated, said fire lieutenant-colonel Sylvain Gergaud.

The blaze had been brought under control by daybreak.

