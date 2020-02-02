e-paper
2 dead in shooting at Florida church

A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

world Updated: Feb 02, 2020 05:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Florida
Gunfire erupted at a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.
Gunfire erupted at a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened outside the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 pm. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

Police said listening devices in the area that detect the sound of gunshots counted 13 rounds fired.

No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

