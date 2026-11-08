3 bodies found at home of man who opened fire in Poland, they were likely his family members

Bodies of three people were found at the home of a man who allegedly opened fire in a crowded square in Poland's Krakow on Saturday. At least six people were killed while over a dozen others injured in the attack, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gather outside an apartment building where the home of a shooter who killed several people in the southern city of Krakow is located, in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, Poland. (REUTERS)

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The bodies of two women and one man were discovered at the 25-year-old suspect's home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, nearly 200 km from Krakow. Tusk said they were believed to be members of the gunman's immediate family, Reuters reported.

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The discovery came hours after the shooting in Krakow's historic Main Market Square, a popular tourist destination, shortly before 3 pm local time. Police said the attacker fired randomly at people from a car as residents fled for cover.

Deep Dive Who were the three people found dead at the Krakow shooting suspect’s home? Authorities said the bodies were those of two women and one man. They were believed to be members of the 25-year-old suspect’s immediate family, but their identities and relationship to him had not been confirmed. Why did authorities use a drone to examine the suspect’s home? Officials were concerned that weapons or other potential threats might be inside. A drone was used to examine the property before officers entered. Did the bodies found at the suspect’s home bring the reported death toll to nine? The Krakow shooting killed six people, and three more bodies were found at the suspect’s home. One related report described the total death toll as nine.

ALSO READ | Gunman 'fascinated by far-right' kills six in Krakow, Poland

Authorities identified the suspect as a Polish national. He was shot during an exchange of fire with police officers and arrested. He remains in hospital in a stable but critical condition after undergoing multiple surgeries.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities used a drone to examine the suspect's property before entering it because of concerns that weapons and other potential threats could be inside. "We know that a significant amount of weaponry may be inside the house," Tusk said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities used a drone to examine the suspect's property before entering it because of concerns that weapons and other potential threats could be inside. "We know that a significant amount of weaponry may be inside the house," Tusk said. {{/usCountry}}

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Local media reported that residents of the building were evacuated as counterterrorism officers entered the premises. Poland's Internal Security Agency and Military Counterintelligence Service are assisting with the investigation.

People gather around ambulances in Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026, following a shooting, in this still image obtained from social media.

Interior minister Marcin Kierwinski said preliminary findings pointed to a possible far-right influence behind the attack. "Everything points to the fact that the shooter was influenced by far-right ideology, a matter that will also be subject to investigation," Kierwinski told reporters.

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The Krakow shooting

The shooting took place in one of Krakow's busiest areas, where restaurants, cafes and tourist attractions lined the historic square. According to police, the gunman drove into the busy square and began firing randomly at people from his vehicle. A passing tram was also hit, its windows shattered, although no passengers were hurt, AP reported.

Witness accounts and videos shared online showed people running for shelter as gunshots rang out. Several people were seen lying on the blood-spattered pavement, while bystanders attempted to help the injured.

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Police officers rushed to the scene and confronted the gunman. Authorities said officers shot him within three minutes of receiving the first report, preventing what could have been a much larger massacre.

Footage verified by the BBC showed an officer confronting the suspect on the ground and firing several shots. The officer then appeared to collapse, apparently after being injured.

Police also examined the suspect's vehicle, found near the intersection of Dietla and Stradomska streets, for possible explosive devices. No explosives were found.

ALSO READ | Poland gunman had 'very radical' far-right views, says minister after deadly shooting

Six killed, several injured

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Polish authorities confirmed that six people, comprising four women and two men, were killed in the shooting. One of the victims was a British national.

Three victims were identified as Polish citizens, while the identities of two others had not been established in the initial reports.

Sixteen people, including five foreign nationals, two police officers and the attacker, were taken to hospital, according to one account of the casualties. The injured foreign nationals were from Austria, Britain, Germany, Portugal and Russia.

Both injured police officers underwent surgery. One was reported to be in a very critical condition after being shot three times while attempting to apprehend the attacker.

The suspect also sustained gunshot injuries and underwent multiple surgeries. Officials described his condition as stable but very critical.

Suspect wore military-style clothes

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Police identified the alleged attacker as a 25-year-old Polish citizen, although his name has not been officially released. He was reportedly wearing military-style clothing and carrying a military-grade weapon. Police spokesperson Andrzej Fijolek told broadcaster TVN 24 that the suspect used an AR-15 rifle and held a firearms licence.

Police spokesperson Katarzyna Cislo said: "The shooter was wearing military-like clothes and used military weapons. Many ... weapons and ammunition were found in his vehicle too."

Investigators are examining the suspect's possible links to far-right ideology and how he acquired the weapons. Authorities have not yet established a definitive motive.

PM Tusk travelled to Krakow following the shooting and described the incident as an unprecedented act of violence in the country.

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"Until now in Poland we haven't had such drastic cases of terrorism...that's what we have to call this cruel attack on people's lives here in Krakow."