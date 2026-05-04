3 Indians injured in attack on oil industry complex in Fujairah

Three Indian nationals were injured when Iranian drones targeted an oil industry complex at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, Emirati authorities said. The Indians were injured in the Iranian attack that caused a fire at the Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ), Fujairah’s media office said in a brief statement. (AFP/Representational Image)

The Indians were injured in the Iranian attack that caused a fire at the Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ), Fujairah’s media office said in a brief statement. They were taken to a hospital and their injuries were described as “moderate”.

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The Iranian attack followed the launch of “Project Freedom” by the US military, whereby guided missile destroyers are being used to guide merchant vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz. Fujairah is currently the only operational oil export zone for the UAE.

The UAE’s defence ministry said forces had responded to Iranian drone and missile attacks. The forces intercepted three missiles, while a fourth missile fell into the sea.

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So far, eight Indian nationals have been killed in the West Asia conflict, while dozens more have been injured across the region. In March, an Indian national was killed and another was injured by debris from the interception of a missile in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

An Indian national died in an Iranian attack on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait in March. Another Indian national was killed in missile and drone attacks on the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on March 18.

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Two more Indians died in an attack on an industrial area in Oman on March 13, and three seafarers died in attacks on merchant vessels in the early days of the conflict. One Indian citizen has also been reported missing.