‘Gonna get this done properly’: Trump rules out early exit from Iran war day after ‘terminated’ claims

US President Donald Trump has made it clear that Washington will not walk away from the ongoing Iran conflict prematurely, even as negotiations remain stalled and global tensions continue to simmer. US President Donald Trump speaks at The Villages Charter School on May 01, 2026 in The Villages, Florida. (AFP) Addressing an event in Florida, he said the US was determined to see the situation through. “We're going to get this thing done properly. We're not going to leave early and then have the problem arise in three more years,” he said. Trump further went on to say that the US currently has the upper hand. He said Americans are “just winning”, adding, “If it were a fight, they'd stop it. If this were a fight, they'd stop it. You know that expression? It's true.” Track US-Iran war live updates. At the same time, the President pointed to the lack of progress on a peace deal with Tehran, saying, “They're not coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have.”

Trump signals dissatisfaction The statement came as earlier while speaking to reporters, Trump underlined that negotiations with Iran are not progressing as the US would like. “They want to make a deal but I’m not satisfied with it,” he said, adding, “We just had a conversation with Iran. Let’s see what happens. But I would say that I am not happy.” While acknowledging some movement, Trump said: “They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there,” he added, without detailing who participated in the latest round of talks or when they took place.