US Iran war news LIVE: Trump not ‘satisfied’ with Iran talks, but refrains from issuing new threats
US Iran war news LIVE: The war between Iran and the US has been going on for over two months now, but currently remains under a temporary ceasefire as both the side attempt to strike a deal to end the war for good.
- 6 Mins agoUS approves big arms sales to Qatar, Israel
- 16 Mins ago‘Trump is an idiot' - Californians angry over rising fuel prices
- 22 Mins agoMay Day demonstrations triggered by war in Iran
- 34 Mins agoLebanon says 13 killed in Israeli strikes in south
- 39 Mins agoPentagon to withdraw troops from Germany after fued over Iran war
- 45 Mins agoTrump renews threat to Cuba amid tensions with Iran
- 51 Mins agoUS warns shippers over paying Hormuz toll
- 54 Mins agoTrump praises Pakistan's efforts to broker peace with Iran
US Iran war news LIVE: The United States and Iran failed to meet a middle ground for a sustainable end to the war as President Donald said on Friday in the White House that he is not happy with the current status of negotiations. Claiming that Iran wants to make a deal, Trump told reporters, “but I’m not satisfied with it.”...Read More
“We just had a conversation with Iran. Let’s see what happens. But I would say that I am not happy,” he said.
He did not provide much details on the nature of the talks and who from the Iranian side participated, but said, “they’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there.”
However, even amidst his displeasure, Trump fell short of threatening renewed military action against Iran.
Trump's remarks came after Iran sent a revised peace proposal to the US through Pakistan, which is mediating the peace talks, reported IRNA. Iran's previous offer was rejected by Trump. However, it is unclear whether Trump was directly referring to Iran's new proposal while make the remarks.
The war between Iran and the US has been going on for over two months now, but currently remains under a temporary ceasefire as both the side attempt to strike a deal to end the war for good.
May Day demonstrations tied to US-Iran war
On May 1, a public holiday in several countries to mark International Workers’ Day, or Labour Day, several activists across the world took to streets to call for better wages and working conditions amid rising fuel costs and shrinking purchasing power triggered by the US' war with Iran.
“Working people refuse to pay the price for Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East…Today’s rallies show working people will not stand by and see their jobs and living standards destroyed," said the European Trade Union Confederation, which represents 93 trade union organizations across 41 European countries.
A key theme amid such demonstrations across the war world was rising living costs due to Iran war but no change in wages.
In South Africa, head of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, Zingiswa Losi, said that workers were “suffocating” due rising costs of food, electricity, transportation and healthcare, reported Associated Press.
US Iran war news LIVE updates: US approves big arms sales to Qatar, Israel
US Iran war news LIVE updates: The United States said it had approved a $4 billion sale of Patriot missile systems to Gulf ally Qatar, along with nearly $1 billion worth of precision weapons for Israel.
In a series of notices to Congress, the State Department said both deals would advance US “foreign policy and national security” objectives amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
US Iran war news LIVE updates: ‘Trump is an idiot' - Californians angry over rising fuel prices
US Iran war news LIVE updates: At a Los Angeles gas station, Ryder Thomas filled up his pickup truck with a tense expression, watching the total climb to $130 for a full tank — about $30 more than he had been paying before the United States and Israel launched their attack on Iran.
"I'm mad about the price, but I'm even madder about why it's so high," the 28-year-old man told news agency AFP.
"There was absolutely no need for this war. It's just like when we invaded Iraq, there were no weapons of mass destruction," Thomas said.
"Trump is an idiot, that's all it is."
US Iran war news LIVE updates: May Day demonstrations triggered by war in Iran
US Iran war news LIVE updates: People worldwide took to streets on May 1, Labour Day, calling for peace, higher wages and better working conditions, amid rising fuel prices and shrinking purchasing war due to the US' war with Iran, reported AP.
“Working people refuse to pay the price for Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East,” said the European Trade Union Confederation, which represents 93 trade union organizations in 41 European countries, said.
“Today’s rallies show working people will not stand by and see their jobs and living standards destroyed," it added.
US Iran war news LIVE updates: Lebanon says 13 killed in Israeli strikes in south
US Iran war news LIVE updates: Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes in the south killed 13 people on Friday, including in a town that had been placed under an evacuation order by Israel’s army despite an existing ceasefire.
According to the ministry, eight people, including a child and two women, were killed in Habboush, with 21 others injured, revising an earlier toll.
In Zrariyeh, four people, including two women, were killed and four others wounded in separate strikes.
The ministry also said an attack in Ain Baal, near the coastal city of Tyre, left one person dead and seven others injured.
US Iran war news LIVE updates: Pentagon to withdraw troops from Germany after fued over Iran war
US Iran war news LIVE updates: The United States has ordered withdrawal of around 5,000 troops from Germany, acting on President Donald Trump’s earlier threats to scale back the American military presence there as tensions rise over the war with Iran.
In a statement on Friday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the decision was directed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He said that the withdrawal will be done over the next 6 months to a year.
“This decision follows a thorough review of the department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground. We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months,” Parnell said.
US Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump renews threat to Cuba amid tensions with Iran
US Iran war news LIVE updates: During his speech on Friday before the non-profit Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, US President Donald Trump renewed his threat to Cuba, saying that “on the way back from Iran”, one of US' biggest carriers may stop by Cuba.
“Cuba’s got problems,” Trump said.
“On the way back from Iran, we’ll have one of our big, maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier — the biggest in the world — we’ll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore, and they’ll say, ‘Thank you very much. We give up'." he added.
US Iran war news LIVE updates: US warns shippers over paying Hormuz toll
US Iran war news LIVE updates: The United States warned shippers that paying a fee to pass the Strait of Hormuz could lead to sanctions against them, according to an official statement.
US Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump praises Pakistan's efforts to broker peace with Iran
US Iran war news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump praised Pakistan's mediation efforts said negotiations by phone were continuing.
“They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there. They're asking for things that I can't agree to,” Trump said while referring to Iran.