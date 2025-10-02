The matter of Pakistan’s increasing crackdown in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has come under the spotlight at the UN Human Rights Council, following large-scale violent protests in the region over the past few days. The Pakistani government has responded to the protests with a show of strength, deploying additional police and Rangers personnel in Muzaffarabad and other districts.(File )

The demonstrations, spearheaded by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) over its unaddressed charter of demands, turned tense as rival groups staged parallel protests, each blaming the other for triggering violence during what began as a peaceful agitation.

Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoJK, has been witnessing widespread protests led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC). The protests, which began as a shutdown strike, have turned violent, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals and injuring over 22 others.

The unrest is a response to the government's failure to address the committee's 38 demands, including the elimination of reserved seats in PoJK; 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan were abolished.

Here are top updates on PoJK protests:

At the 60th UNHRC session in Geneva, Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), urged the UN and global community to act against Pakistan’s growing repression in PoJK, warning of a deepening humanitarian crisis.

He reminded member states of their obligations under the Vienna Declaration, UDHR, ICCPR and other treaties to safeguard fundamental freedoms. Also Read | Thousands take to streets against Shehbaz Sharif govt in PoK, internet suspended

Referring to the September 29 shutdown and wheel-jam strike called by the Joint Awami Action Committee, Khan said it reflected rising local anger over deprivation and exploitation.

He accused Pakistan of deploying Rangers and imposing a phone and internet blackout to crush a peaceful movement seeking rights, resources and justice.

Khan said over three million Kashmiris in PoJK remain under siege, while two million abroad have lost contact with families, calling the blackout a deliberate attempt to silence dissent and isolate people during a critical phase of resistance.

The protests have spread across multiple districts, including Mirpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, with demonstrators demanding basic rights and self-governance. The protestors have vowed to continue the protests until their demands are met, warning of further escalation if their grievances are ignored.

The Pakistani government has responded to the protests with a show of strength, deploying additional police and Rangers personnel in Muzaffarabad and other districts.

3 policemen killed, dozens injured

At least three police personnel were killed and dozens injured in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK) as the region witnessed a strike for the second consecutive day, local media reported on Wednesday.

Geo News reported that the federal government once again offered negotiations to the JKJAAC amid ongoing protests, which claimed the lives of three police personnel and injured over 100. It was not clear if all the injured were police personnel or also included some civilians.

Federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry told reporters on Wednesday that “90 per cent of the committee's demands have already been accepted... federal ministers stand as guarantors to ensure implementation of these demands."

The channel reported that shops, hotels, and commercial centres across Muzaffarabad remained closed, while public transport disappeared from the roads. Although schools were officially open, classrooms were largely empty as students stayed home.

The JKPAAC has issued a 38-point charter of demands, including ending 12 reserved seats for refugees and rolling back “privileges of the elite”, The News reported.

Earlier, Dawn newspaper reported that at least one person was killed and over a dozen others injured, including a policeman, in PoJK on Monday, as the region observed a shutdown and wheel-jam strike amid a communications blackout.

