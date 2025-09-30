One killed, several injured in PoK as rival groups clash during protests

One person has been killed several others have been reportedly injured in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after trade bodies and civil society called for an indefinite shutter-down and wheel-jam strike from September 29. Awami Action Committee (AAC) members gather as they take part in a demonstration in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, on September 29, 2025, demanding structural reforms along with political and economic rights.(AFP)

The strike was called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), an umbrella group of civil society, over the issue of its unfulfilled charter of demands. Rival groups to JKJAAC allegedly staged simultaneous protests as both sides accused each other of fomenting violence during an otherwise peaceful demonstration.

The region is also facing a communication blackout after authorities suspended internet, mobile phones and landline services from Sunday noon.

The casualties were reported from Neelum Bridge on Monday when a ‘peace rally’ led by Muslim Conference leader Raja Saqib Majeed clashed with the JKJAAC protesters who were gathered there.

Witnesses claimed that participants of the peace rally fired upon JKJAAC demonstrators “without any provocation”, Dawn News quoted eyewitnesses saying that a bullet hit a 30-year-old crockery shop owner identified as Mohammad Sudheer. He was rushed to the hospital but died due to excessive bleeding.

Another shopkeeper, who was wounded by shrapnel, claimed that demonstrators had tried to make space to let Majeed’s convoy pass, but said that members of his posse came out of their vehicles and attacked them.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the peace rally was protected by police and paramilitary troops who Police lobbed tear-gas shells at JAC demonstrators and fired at them.

People at the hospital showed spent bullet casings, which they said they had collected from the ground while trying to rescue injured people.

The protest began two years ago to secure a regular and subsidised supply of flour and electricity in the region, but has now been joined by additional demands such as the reduction in privileges enjoyed by the Kashmiri elite, abolition of reserved assembly seats and free education and health facilities.

The JKJAAC alleges that the fresh protest is being held this time because the government has failed to fully implement the agreement reached two years ago.

The protestors put forward a 38-point charter of demands. Among the key demands are an end to the 12 reserved seats for refugees and the rollback of privileges enjoyed by the elite.

Other demands include construction of several road projects, relief in taxes, subsidy on flour and electricity, end of job quotas for refugees, reform in the judiciary and several other demands of local nature.

Later in the evening, hundreds of people gathered at Muzafarrabad’s Lal Chowk, where JAC leaders including Shaukat Nawaz Mir delivered speeches.

Mir called on the crowd to reassemble at the same spot at 11 am on Tuesday for the next course of action.

All businesses and shops remained shuttered and street vendors were absent almost across PoK, while roads also remained deserted.

Reports also suggested that similar gatherings were staged in Rawalakot and Sudhnoti, while in Bhimber, a rally was led by Ehsanul Haq, the brother of the region's "prime minister" Chaudhry Anwarul Haq. Ehsanul is associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed former premier Imran Khan, according to the report.

(with PTI inputs)