Shooters sneak into party at California’s Fresno, open fire at crowd; 4 dead

No suspect is in custody. Police said there was no immediate indication that the victims knew the shooter or shooters.

world Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:59 IST
Associated Press
Fresno
This was at least the second fatal gun attack on Sunday in Fresno. A man in his 20s was shot dead earlier in the day at a home. (AP photo/representative image )
         

Ten people were shot and four of them were killed Sunday at a party in Fresno when suspects sneaked into a backyard filled with people and fired into the crowd, police said.

The shooting took place about 6 p.m. on the city’s southeast side where people were gathered to watch a football game, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Deputy Chief Michael Reid told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that a total of 10 people were shot, with three found dead in the backyard. A fourth victim died at the hospital.

Six others are expected to survive and are recovering at the hospital, police said. All the victims were Asian men ranging from ages 25 to 35, Reid said.

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” Dooley said. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

The victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition, the TV stations reported.

About 35 people were at the party when the shooting began, Reid said.

“Thank God that no kids were hurt,” he said.

No suspect is in custody. Police said there was no immediate indication that the victims knew the shooter or shooters.

Police were going door-to-door in search of surveillance video that might help them track down the suspects. The shooting took place about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the city’s airport.

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in San Francisco were responding to the shooting, the Bee reported.

It was at least the second fatal gun attack Sunday in southeast Fresno, the Bee reported. A man in his 20s was shot to death early Sunday at a home in another part of the city. Police have not said whether the incidents could be connected

Protesting JNU students march to Parliament over fee hike, stopped by cops
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Sky clear, no need for odd-even now: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Want frank discussion on all matters’: PM Modi on winter session
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Time for hip waders: Venice sees record 3rd exceptional tide
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Justice SA Bobde takes oath as 47th CJI, succeeds Ranjan Gogoi
