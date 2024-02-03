 6 killed after retaliatory US strikes hit Syria: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / 6 killed after retaliatory US strikes hit Syria: Report

6 killed after retaliatory US strikes hit Syria: Report

AFP |
Feb 03, 2024 02:33 AM IST

Six pro-Iranian fighters, including at least three non-Syrians, have been killed in strikes near Al-Mayadeen.

The US military has launched air strikes against targets in Syria as the start of retaliation for the recent deaths of three soldiers at a remote US base in Jordan, US media reported Friday.

The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the reports (Rep image)
The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the reports from Fox and ABC news networks. Fox News cited an unidentified Defense Department official saying the strikes were launched from multiple platforms.

