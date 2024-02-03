6 killed after retaliatory US strikes hit Syria: Report
AFP |
Feb 03, 2024 02:33 AM IST
Six pro-Iranian fighters, including at least three non-Syrians, have been killed in strikes near Al-Mayadeen.
The US military has launched air strikes against targets in Syria as the start of retaliation for the recent deaths of three soldiers at a remote US base in Jordan, US media reported Friday.
The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the reports from Fox and ABC news networks. Fox News cited an unidentified Defense Department official saying the strikes were launched from multiple platforms.
